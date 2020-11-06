A TEENAGE driver injured a police officer when he “violently” rammed a patrol car after taking cocaine and drinking before crashing into a level crossing.

Thomas Powell then abandoned his car and made his getaway across train tracks before being arrested at Risca railway station, prosecutor Lowri Patterson said.

PC Ceri Bailey had to be taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment and it cost £3,100 to repair the damage to the police car.

Network Rail were left with a £3,000 bill after they had to send 10 workers out in the early hours of the morning to fix the level crossing.

Miss Patterson said Powell had driven down a dead end and reversed into the police car which had chased him causing it to “lift off the ground”.

PC Bailey was in the car with another officer and suffered a pulled back muscle.

After crashing into the level crossing, the defendant took the number plates off his Peugeot and escaped across the railway line.

He was arrested shortly after.

The prosecutor said: “He told the police he had been drinking and taking cocaine and was heading home and panicked when he saw the officers because he didn’t have any insurance.”

Powell, 19, of Newport Road, Pontymister, Risca, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, trespassing on a railway and driving without insurance.

Newport Crown Court heard how the offences took place just before midnight on Monday, June 22.

A statement read to the court from Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said the patrol car had been “violently rammed”.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “I would ask the court to give him full credit for his early guilty pleas and he has no previous convictions.”

He added that his client had worked for a food company and the job was waiting for him if he was not sent into custody.

Judge Richard Twomlow told Powell: “It is an aggravating factor when police officers are injured. It was a reckless assault.

“It was extremely stupid and dangerous behaviour.”

He told the defendant he was just about to spare him immediate custody because of his young age, his previous clean character and his “remorse”.

Powell was sent to a young offender institution for 14 months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay Gwent Police £2,000 and Network Rail £2,000.

The defendant was also fined £150 and must pay a £156 surcharge.

Powell was banned from driving for 12 months.

As he left the dock, the judge told the defendant: “You have only just avoided going straight to custody.”