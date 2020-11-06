CHRISTMAS celebrations in Wales will be different this year, whether people are religious or not - but it is not the only major upcoming festival that will be affected by coronavirus this year, said health minister Vaughan Gething.

He said the Welsh Government's "clear preference" is for a four-nation approach to Christmas and talks are ongoing with the UK Government and the other devolved administrations to try to agree a unified set of regulations over gatherings and other aspects of the festive season.

A similar approach is also being pursued regarding the end of the current university term in December, when students would usually expect o be heading home to be with their families, though again, no decisions have been made.

"I want people to have contact with their families," said Mr Gething, whether Christmas is a religious celebrations for them or not.

And he added that it is worth reflecting that thousands of people in Wales, among many millions worldwide, will be celebrating Diwali - the Hindu festival of lights - beginning in several days' time, and that this too, will require a different approach.

READ MORE:

"Diwali is a major festival, but it will be a different way of celebration as well," said Mr Gething.

"This will not be able to be done the same way, but we want people to enjoy it."

He said the aim is that everyone have an end of year that can be celebrated by all, whether for religious or otherwise, and that we can enjoy some time with our families.

Alluding to the need to respect the rules and regulations regarding coronavirus, he added that it is also important that we make sure we are able to enjoy such celebrations in the future.