IT'S movie week on Strictly on Saturday - and this is what to expect.
Caerphilly's Amy Dowden and her partner, presenter and Invictus Games medalist, JJ Chalmers are still going strong after the first two weeks of competition.
As the attention turns to the silver screen, the pair will be bringing out a classic, dancing a Foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas.
The song feature in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
Caerphilly's Amy Dowden is partnered with TV presenter JJ Chalmers on Strictly this year. Picture: BBC
These are the other songs and dances to look out for on Saturday:
- Bill and Oti: Paso Doble to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- Caroline and Johannes: Couples’ Choice to Everything’s Coming Up by Roses Ethel Merman from Gypsy
- Clara and Aljaž: Tango to Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera from Moulin Rouge
- HRVY and Janette: Cha Cha to Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee from Gnomeo and Juliet
- Jamie and Karen: Charleston to Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from Hercules
- Jason and Luba: Paso Doble to the Star Wars Theme by John Williams from Star Wars
- Maisie and Gorka: American Smooth to Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel from Frozen II
- Max and Dianne: Couples’ Choice to The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman from The Simpsons Movie
- Nicola and Katya: Jive to Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from Grease
- Ranvir and Giovanni: Foxtrot to Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls
Tune-in to Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One at 7.25pm on Saturday