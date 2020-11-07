Remembrance Sunday will be very different this year, with restrictions in place meaning large gathering to pay respects to the fallen can’t take place. We looked at what will be happening across Gwent to mark the day

WITH parades and other events not taking place this year, the Royal British Legion (RBL) is inviting people to mark Remembrance Sunday from their own doorsteps this year.

The organisation is encouraging everyone to observe a two-minute silence at their doorsteps at 11am on Sunday in place of attending remembrance events.

The legion said it was a way “you can still play your part from home”, amid restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It continues a tradition started in the first lockdown, when millions took to their doorsteps to applaud the NHS.

Here’s what’s happening across Gwent to mark the day:

Newport

The usual public commemorations at the Cenotaph will not go ahead this year.

Newport City Council’s leader, Cllr Jane Mudd and mayor Cllr Tom Suller will be taking part in a small wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, joined by a small number of representatives of the armed forces.

2019's Remembrance Day service in Newport. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

But the city council has requested members of the public mark Remembrance Sunday at home.

Cllr Mudd said: “I urge everyone to everyone to consider the messages of remembrance, pay tribute to those who fought and those lost, but to also unite in protecting our communities now.

“We will remember as we always do, but it is our turn to support our armed forces by helping to protect them at this stage in the pandemic.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to pay their respects but it is right and fitting that this year we do that in a different way.

“The safety of our veterans and residents is our number one priority and we would ask people to reflect at home. Let us remember them.”

In Rogerstone, the normal parade and service will not go ahead. A small act of remembrance will be held at the church for a limited number of invited guests only, the Rogerstone RBL branch said on Facebook.

No other members of the public will be allowed to enter the church grounds.

“We recognise that this is deeply disappointing for many, but your health and wellbeing is of the utmost importance and we want to ensure we do not put anyone at any unnecessary risk,” Rogerstone RBL said.

Monmouthshire

In Abergavenny, a short service will take place on Remembrance Sunday, and wreaths will be laid by organisations and representatives including the town mayor and the local RBL branch.

Lowering of the standards at the Caldicot Remembrance Service in 2019. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Abergavenny Town Council has asked members of the public not to attend this service, but the event will be streamed on the Abergavenny Town Council Facebook page at facebook.com/AbergavennyTC.

In Caldicot, a small service will take place at The Cross at 11am on Sunday, organised by the local RBL branch. Caldicot Town Council has sent out a limited number of invitations.

In Chepstow, the town council will hold a small, limited wreath-laying ceremony and act of remembrance at the town’s war memorial at 11am.

However, residents will be able to take part in a service at the war memorial on Armistice Day on Wednesday, November 11, at 11am, as by this time the firebreak lockdown will have ended.

The Magor Ministry area will be broadcasting a remembrance service online from 10am at magorministryarea.org.uk, and the community council has asked members of the public not to gather in the Square on Sunday morning.

A small wreath-laying ceremony will take place at Monmouth’s war memorial, but this will be for invited guests only. Monmouth Town Council said it was “vitally important” that only the invited guests attend this ceremony. However, the proceedings will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/JZFnRYPt3aI, starting at 10.30am.

In Usk, the town’s RBL branch and the mayor will lay wreaths to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Torfaen

A small group of local representatives will lay a wreath at the memorial gates in Pontypool, opposite the Civic Centre, on Sunday but members of the public have been asked to stay away.

A remembrance service in Pontypool in 2016

Leader of Pontypool Community Council Cllr Gaynor James said: “All parades are cancelled because of Covid. It would not be safe to have these large gatherings.

“If you feel the need to visit the memorial gates, please do so at random times when it will be quieter and safe for you to do so.”

In Blaenavon, Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Alan Jones, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds and leader of Torfaen County Borough Council Cllr Anthony Hunt all laid wreathes at a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance last week.

There will be a small service, organised by the Royal British Legion, on Sunday, but attendance has been limited to 30 people, as per the current guidance However, the garden is open between 9.30am and 4pm until November 12 for anyone who would like to lay a wreath or poppy cross.

Cwmbran Community Council has also cancelled their Remembrance Day parade this year, but will lay a wreath at Cwmbran Park on Remembrance Sunday and at the clock tower outside the Council House on November 11.

“The council will lay a wreath at Cwmbran Park on Remembrance Sunday but this will be a simple act with no formal service or other activity in order to minimise the risk of large numbers of people gathering,” said a community council spokesman.

This year, the Royal British Legion has introduced a number of options for people to support the Poppy Appeal from home, including making a donation via the post, displaying a poppy in their window, or donating online.

Blaenau Gwent

Although some services will go ahead in the borough, they will be strictly limited for invited guests only.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has specifically asked anyone who has not been invited to a remembrance service does not attend their local Cenotaph between 10am and 11.30am on Sunday, when services are taking place.

However, people are able to visit the monuments to pay respects individually at other times.

Cllr Brian Thomas, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Armed Forces Champion said: “Remembrance Day is always a key event in the Blaenau Gwent calendar, and we understand that people naturally want to pay their respects to the men and women who have made enormous sacrifices during two World Wars and other conflicts.

“Remembrance will go ahead but this year we have to do it in a safe and controlled manner and in line with the current measures put in place by Welsh Government to regain control of coronavirus in Wales.

“We ask that you help us to work to Keep Wales Safe by please following the advice we have issued in relation to services and gatherings this year. In those famous words, hopefully ‘we’ll meet again’ to mark the occasion more fittingly next year”.

Caerphilly

Similar to other areas of Gwent, there will be some small services held across Caerphilly County Borough, but these are invite-only and limited to a select number to keep in line with social distancing and government guidelines.

Poppies on posts in Pontymister

However, the occasion will not go unmarked, with the streets of Risca decorated with more than 400 poppies, some baring the names of war dead from the area.

The Risca branch of the RBL has also made online poppies available. These can be printed out and placed in windows.