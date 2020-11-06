I’m sure many readers of the Argus will have been glued to their television sets over the past couple of days, intently following what has been an extraordinary election on the other side of the Atlantic.

The coverage has been full of twists and turns, mainly due to the fact that the voting process had been affected by the pandemic, which has meant that votes have been counted according to the method they were cast, leading to some nail-biting comebacks.

I’ve been hoping for a Biden win so that the hatred and division that’s been flowing constantly from the US President’s office over the past four years is replaced by a hopeful vision and a restoration of dignity to that office.

A poll conducted by YouGov showed that a majority of people in the UK agree with me: 82 per cent of support Biden, compared with 18 per cent for Trump, suggesting that his toxic brand of right-wing populism has limited appeal over here.

We must, however, be on our guard against the dangers populism presents to our democracy here in Wales.

Whether the bile they flout is anti-immigration, anti-science or anti-democracy, what they all have in common is their desire to get themselves elected through lies and hatred – they have absolutely no interest in doing what elected representatives are sworn to do, which is to look after the interests of the people by improving public services.

One aspect of American politics I’d be happy to see imported to Wales, though, is the way in which the election has been covered by the media.

Whatever you may feel about the election itself, the abundance of information, often presented in an engaging and exciting way, means that it’s easy for anyone with an interest to gain a clear understanding of the process and what’s at stake.

Wouldn’t it be great if the sort of coverage we’ve seen over the past few days could be replicated in Wales in time for next year’s Senedd election?

As things stand, it’s very difficult for people to follow Welsh politics, not because it’s uninteresting or difficult to understand, but simply because there’s such little coverage in papers and on the television.

There will be so much at stake in next year’s election, including competing visions for strengthening our NHS, improving the education system and creating jobs - matters that will affect all our lives for the next four or five years.

So here’s hoping that all the excellent journalists we have in Wales take inspiration from some of what’s best about American politics so we can have an election that’s interesting, exciting and most importantly of all perhaps – engaging.