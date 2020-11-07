Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
Kayleigh White, of Newport, shared this picture of her indoor cat Rocco who has been part of the family for 11 years.
This is Blossom, a kitten who has lived with Matthew Morris, of Tredegar, for about seven months.
Daisy is an English springer spaniel who has lived with the Malletts in Risca for ten years since she was a puppy.
Rosie has lived with Lisa Georgiou, of Newport, for about 18 months.
Sally Wallis, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Jessie, a Parson's Jack Russell, who has been part of the family for about five years.