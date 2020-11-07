AS WALES prepares to come out of its firebreak lockdown on Monday, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent.

Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time.

If you are a local trader/business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us - www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader

Chelsie Barton is from The Cleaning Angels, which has been based in Rogerstone for 18 months. It offers professional domestic and commercial cleaning services.

Chelsie said: "I started off as a solo cleaner, within six months I hired my first employee and got my first office and purchased my first van. Now my team is growing, and due to high demand of our services we are now looking to hire more staff.

"The first lockdown had a massive impact on the business, myself and my staff.

"We do a lot of cleans for customers who suffer with mental health, so not being able to help them when they needed it hit hard us on us.

"Although we couldn’t clean for them, we offered to pick up weekly shopping or put bins out for those who, due to lockdown, didn’t have any help from family members etc.

"We decided to diversify and invest in two fogging machines which has enabled us to help a lot of commercial clients during these uncertain times and keep their business clean and sanitised to keep their staff and customers safe."

For more details visit Thecleaningangelsnewport.co.uk

Beemindful Muscle Therapies was set up in July this year by Danielle Vaughan. It is based in Blaina, Blaenau Gwent.

The business provides sports, medically orientated and holistic therapies and personal training for people of all ages.

Danielle said: "I do end up finding most clients use my service as almost a counselling service, and I feel not only do I provide a physical therapy but very much a therapeutic service.

"So, I do get asked a lot of mental health-related questions - some of which I can deal with, but I have great links with registered mental health nurses, so we collaborate and work in partnership to deal with any requests that may not be within our remit.

"It has been very steady since I started, although, increasing my publicity is something I am working on.

"I have seen an increase and demand in alternative therapies, and it seems to be very effective. I know personally it is.

"I also feel it should be considered as an essential service, especially with this pandemic."

For more details follow Beemindful Muscle Therapies on social platforms.

Newport Country AFC players Jamille Matt, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Mickey Demetriou and Mark O'Brien after a Halloween game of TortureCorp in 2018

The Escape Rooms, Newport, is based under the city's Indoor Market, with an entrance of Griffin Street.

The business, which won the South Wales Argus Start-Up Business of the Year award in 2018, has been running since May 2017.

It is run by brother and sister David and Elinor Daniel, who crowdfunded to launch it.

Elinor said: "It's been a really challenging time and we've certainly had to adapt the way we do a lot of things.

"The local lockdown restrictions after reopening have presented a particular challenge as the vast majority of our customers usually attend in larger groups of friends from mixed households or from further afield, and this has of course not been possible.

"We also offer games for groups of seven to 12 players which are often played by larger parties (often birthdays, stag and hen parties or corporate team building games) which we've had to take off sale entirely.

"Of course, in the interest of Covid safety, we've had to drastically extend the time between games to fully disinfect the rooms between groups of players so the number of bookings we can take in a day as well as the number of folk we can have through the door has significantly plummeted.

"We now only have one group of players per floor at any one time so there's absolutely no mixing between different members of the public, and staff are socially distanced from players at all times.

"Since reopening after the initial lockdown we have expanded our offerings to include a brand new Virtual Reality suite which can be booked by the hour, since, unlike the escape games, it doesn't rely on group teamwork, it can be enjoyed by individuals just as much a small groups and gives players the much needed chance to escape from the madness that has been 2020."

For more details on The Escape Rooms, which will be staying at the market following its redevelopment: www.escaperoomsnewport.co.uk.

Nicola Cole runs Magic Nails and Beauty in Lower Dock Street, Newport, which has been in business for 18 years.

Her proudest moment in business was doing Union Jack nails for Laura Trott and Dani King for the London Olympics 2012.

Nicola said: "We have been promoting ourselves through social media, stay as positive as we can and make sure our customers and ourselves are safe and well protected.

"However local lockdown has had a devastating effect on footfall."

The business, which has also worked with a number of actresses while they have been filming in the area, was originally based in Risca and some of its customers have been with Magic Nails and Beauty since the start.

For more details visit www.magic-nails.co.uk

Jenna Mcdonnell owns Jenna Mcdonnell The Art of Beauty on Chepstow Road, Newport.

The bridal beauty specialist has been open for six years.

The business offers pre-wedding bridal treatments as well as marketing bridal companies and hiring hats.

Jenna, who holds a Guinness world record for the most hair up-dos styled in eight hours, said: "This year has been very difficult but we have been keeping our social media proactive and have also managed by using the government's job retention scheme allowing staff to be furloughed during quieter periods.

"We have also made the most of bounce back loans and other financial help to put the business in the best position for return.

"I have a great team, it's not just me. We all have an input to making things work here and I'm very proud of each and every one of my talented team."

For more details visit www.jennamcdonnell.co.uk

Cefn Tilla Court in Monmouthshire is a wedding venue which has been running for two years.

The business held its last wedding just hours before the Wales-wide firebreak lockdown began. The couple were due to be married on Saturday October 24 but the new lockdown scuppered those plans as it came in to force the day before, so they decided to bring their plans forward 24 hours and, thanks to the amazing works of all suppliers involved, Cefn Tilla Court gave them an an amazing day.

Emma Harris, of Cefn Tilla Court, which used to be the home of Lord Raglan, said: "Our intimate property is the ideal venue for 'micro-weddings' offering a luxurious and stylish venue for packages including wedding service, ceremony, wedding breakfast, and accommodation for intimate groups of up to 30 people as a fully hosted exclusive hire experience.

"Cefn Tilla Court truly is a exclusive and private place to make your special day extend into a weekend of celebrations with your very closest family and friends."

Since opening they have hosted various celebrities including Peter Capaldi and David Suchet when they were filming Doctor Who.

For more information about the venue visit cefntilla.com

Sin City Comics & Gaming, in Friars Walk, Newport, has been in business for five years.

It is run by Shane Jordan and sells comics, graphic novels, licensed merchandise and collectables from Harry Potter, Marvel, DC, Anime/Manga and much more in addition to several trading card games such as Yu-gi-oh, Pokemon, MTG, Dragonball, and Vanguard.

Shane said: "The government funding and furlough scheme in the first lockdown was a huge help.

"Being closed for three months can have a devastating impact to most businesses especially since with comics your orders don't just stop - they are ordered two months in advance and are delivered weekly and we can't simply stop.

"Since everyone was in the same position the distributor transferred the stoppage down the line to the US where the comics come from, but towards reopening we were having to process weeks of comics in one go.

"We also took the opportunity to do the fit-out we were waiting to do, so we kept busy, but financially it was very hard and it is troubling to see even the bigger chains suffer.

"No one is or was unaffected by this global crisis."

Steve Cardenas, who plays Rocky the Red Power Ranger, from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is coming to the store on Saturday, November 21, to meet fans at a private signing (all social distanced and prebooked).

Sin City's website has everything that is in store and Sin City delivers all over the UK. For more details: www.sccg.co.uk