THESE are the Gwent pubs which made it into CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021 - and how they fare on Tripadvisor.

The Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, released annually by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) which lists the ‘best’ real outlets in the UK, and the 2021 edition is now available at shop.camra.org.uk

Within Gwent, many pubs were included in the 2021 guide - with Monmouthshire topping the charts, followed by Newport, Torfaen and Caerphilly.

Although there are no Blaenau Gwent venues included, the area does have a brewery featured; the award-winning Tudors Brewery in Llanhilleth.

Check out the full list - and how they fare on TripAdvisor - here.

NEWPORT

Hanbury Arms, Uskside, High Street, Caerleon

Rated #5 bar in Caerleon on TripAdvisor, Hanbury Arms offers traditional food and an extensive drinks range.

Hanbury Arms is dog and child friendly and its location, on the River Usk, offers a scenic view.

Cellar Door, Clytha Park Road, Newport

With five stars on TripAdvisor, Cellar Door is a micro-pub described as ‘cosy’ and dog-friendly.

Reviewers have praised the ‘real ale and cider’ choices, with the venue also offering wine and - in normal circumstances - hosting live music events.

Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road, Newport

Part of the Wetherspoons chain, The Godfrey Morgan made CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021 with TripAdvisor reviewers also praising the staff.

The pub’s manager, Becky Avery, said: “I am delighted that The Godfrey Morgan has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

Ye Olde Murenger House, High Street, Newport

This well-established pub in Newport has mainly positive reviews on TripAdvisor, including one which describes it as ‘the best pub in the world.’

The review states: “The Murenger is not a pub; it is a way of life. These ancient timbers exhale the centuries. The landlord is wise and learned. The shelves are laden with books. The conversation is smart, even the floorboards join in, squeaking in Latin.

“And the beer, it is the most perfect ale your lips will ever know. It begins as one thing, and as you drink, it becomes something else, something deep and rich and sublime.”

Pen & Wig, Stow Hill, Newport

Along with being a bar, Pen & Wig is also rated #15 for quick bites in Newport on TripAdvisor and is included in TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice.

One review mentions their ‘huge range of beers and ciders’ and others state that there is a ‘great choice of drinks.’

This pub is near the town centre and includes a function room and beer garden.

St Julian Inn, Caerleon Road, Newport

St Julian Inn is rated #7 bar in Caerleon and #13 restaurant in Caerleon on TripAdvisor with a 4.5 average on their reviews.

Its location by the river offers ‘drinks with a view’ with the venue frequently making it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, and reviewers praising their range of ‘superb’ drinks.

Tiny Rebel, High Street, Newport

Picture: Chris Tinsley

Tiny Rebel, based in the heart of Newport city centre, is rated on TripAdvisor as #7 bar in Newport.

Reviewers have described the venue as ‘quirky’ with an ‘unusual’ selection of drinks on offer - including Tiny Rebel drinks made at their brewery based in Rogerstone, which also boasts a Tiny Rebel pub.

Tiny Rebel, Wern Industrial Estate, Rogerstone

Rogerstone’s Tiny Rebel also made CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021 and is rated on TripAdvisor as #1 for nightlife in Newport.

They were included in this year’s TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice, with their Tiny Rebel beers brewed ‘just on the other side of the glass wall.’

Wheatsheaf Inn, Llanhennock, near Caerleon

The Wheatsheaf Inn is often included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide and is rated #8 bar in Caerleon on TripAdvisor.

Their most recent review says: “The beer has always been of the highest quality… Well done.”

The Wheatsheaf is situated just outside of Caerleon village, with spectacular views over the hills towards the Celtic Manor Resort.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Y Cantreff Inn, Brecon Road, Abergavenny

Y Cantreff Inn, is one of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choices and rated the #11 bar in Abergavenny on TripAdvisor.

Reviewers have praised the ‘lovely’ beer garden along with the ‘quaint’ pub which includes a fireplace and ample parking.

The Grofield, Baker Street, Abergavenny

This family-run restaurant and bar is rated #2 bar in Abergavenny and #6 restaurant in Abergavenny on TripAdvisor.

Many have praised The Grofield’s beer garden and recent reviews describe the venue as having ‘good beer and service’ and ‘great food, beer and wine.’

Station Hotel, Brecon Road, Abergavenny

This pub is temporarily closed but will be re-opening soon under new management (with an exact date yet to be confirmed).

A recent post on their Facebook page states: “It has been brought to our attention that people are hearing we won’t be selling real ales moving forward.

“We would like to put these rumours to rest. Real ale is here to stay.”

The Coach & Horses Inn, Caerwent

This 17th century inn, based in the heart of the village of Caerwent, has been run by the same family for a decade who have upgraded the facilities over the years.

The venue boasts a large beer garden, complete with a play area for children and a marquee introduced due to coronavirus. For those looking for some fun, The Coach & Horses Inn also has escape rooms which are ‘covid safe.’

The Cross Inn, Newport Road, Caldicot

The Cross Inn, has one TripAdvisor review, which praises the ‘good beer and local atmosphere’ along with the ‘friendly’ staff.

This traditional pub is pet friendly and has a beer garden - reviewers on Facebook have praised The Cross Inn’s atmosphere, along with their ‘great choice of ales.’

Chepstow Athletic Club, Mathern Road, Chepstow

Chepstow Athletic Club has been included in CAMRA’s good beer guide for numerous years, offering a selection of varied cask beers.

The club has been awarded the CAMRA Regional Sports Club of the year for 2020 - on their website they state: “We are proud to have been selected for this. CAMRA members are welcome to pay us a visit and will be allowed entry on production of a valid CAMRA Membership Card.”

The Queen’s Head, Moor Street, Chepstow

The Queen’s Head is a micropub, described by one reviewer as a ‘hidden gem’ with many complimenting the venue’s range of ales.

One review writes that it’s ‘a must for any real ale drinker’ and another - by a self-proclaimed ‘real ale geek’ - gave The Queen’s Head a five-star review.

The Three Tuns Inn, Bridge Street, Chepstow

This 16th century inn and pub offers spectacular views of Chepstow Castle along with free parking.

Along with a great selection of ales and beers, which are sourced locally, The Three Tuns offers a variety of food including sweet treats which can be seen on their Facebook page.

Clytha Arms, Groesonen Road - B4598 between Raglan and Abergavenny

Rated the #9 bar in Abergavenny on TripAdvisor, Clytha Arms is dog friendly with a variety of drinks on offer.

One reviewer wrote: “Amazing and full of character and old-world charm. The ales are great and the food was so good and great value for money, this place is a must if in the area.”

Queen’s Head, Cwmyoy

This quiet pub offers a selection of drinks, with a pub garden and nearby parking.

Beers are generally from the Celt Experience range, with the venue serving one regular beer: Kingstone Classic.

The Star on the Hill, Llanfihangel Tor-y-Mynydd

This is a ‘warm and cosy’ country pub offering a variety of drinks and food, with their menu changing seasonally and staff trained in the art of pairing food and wine.

Their bar includes soft drinks, ciders, real ales, lagers, wines, spirits with mixers, and an ‘exceptional’ range of hot drinks.

The Hunter’s Moon Inn, Llangattock Lingoed

The Hunter’s Moon Inn is rated highly on TripAdvisor with an ‘excellent’ average score of 4.5 and a Traveller’s Choice award.

Their website reflects the owners’ passion for beer quality - it states: “The secret to a perfect pint is making sure that you only select superb products from the brewers, the beer is kept at 12 degrees in a clean cellar and that all your pumps and pipes are kept scrupulously clean at all times.”

Recent reviews on TripAdvisor mention the venue’s ‘local beer of good quality’ with one happy customer writing: “We found the food very satisfying and enjoyed an excellent pint of our favourite brew which was happily available. The staff could not have been more helpful and kind.”

Half Moon Inn, Llanthony

This traditional pub, set in a peaceful and secluded spot in the Black Mountains, has a ‘good’ average rating of 4 on TripAdvisor.

It is dog and child friendly with free parking and TripAdvisor reviewers have taken pleasure in their ale selection - described in one review as ‘great’ and another writing they had a ‘good selection of ales.’

The Wheatsheaf Inn, The Square, Magor

Rated the #2 pub in Magor on TripAdvisor, The Wheatsheaf Inn is well-established and won a Traveller’s Choice award on TripAdvisor.

A recent review describes their food as ‘out of this world’ with another reviewer writing: “It's a nice village pub with good pub grub, a decent selection of draft beers, and an unpretentious, friendly atmosphere.”

The Horseshoe Inn, Old Abergavenny Road, Mamhilad

The Horseshoe Inn has a Traveller’s Choice award on TripAdvisor with an average rating of 4.5.

Along with compliments for the venue’s food and service, many of their recent reviews’ express satisfaction with their coronavirus safety measures - including hand sanitizer, distanced tables, and staff visors.

Punch House, Agincourt Square, Monmouth

Punch House is a hotel which has a Traveller’s Choice award on TripAdvisor and is dog friendly with mainly ‘very good’ reviews.

It is central to Monmouth, which has earned it praise in various reviews, as it gives guests the chance to do some shopping or wander around the Wye Valley or Forest of Dean.

Foxhunter Inn, Nantyderry

This ‘charming' restaurant and gastropub has a Traveller’s Choice award on TripAdvisor and an ‘excellent’ average rating of 4.5.

One reviewer said it ‘ticked every box’ praising the ‘great’ location and ‘friendly’ staff along with the building itself.

Foxhunter Inn has locally sourced produce, home cooked food and ample parking.

Ye Olde Crown Inn, Old Hereford Road, near Abergavenny

Ye Olde Crown Inn, in Pant-y-Gelli, has a TripAdvisor average of 4.5 based on 10 reviews rating it ‘excellent’ at 5 and four rating it as ‘good’ at 4.

One reviewer wrote: “We've eaten here a lot and it never fails to impress” and praised the ever-changing specials.

Another stated: “The welcome and service was second to none.”

The Boat Inn, Lone Lane, Penallt

The Boat Inn has a Traveller’s Choice award on TripAdvisor with an average ‘good’ score of 4 and - located on a bank of the River Wye - offers a scenic view, described by one reviewer as ‘dreamy.’

The Beaufort Arms, High Street, Raglan

This venue has fared well on TripAdvisor with an average score of 4.5 from guests - the rural surroundings make it a great stop for people exploring the nearby canals or mountains.

Along with making CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide The Beaufort Arms has been commended on TripAdvisor for their food and hospitality with one guest pleased by their ‘genuine’ welcome and stating her meal there was the ‘perfect end to a perfect week.’

Wye Valley Hotel, Monmouth Road, Tintern

Wye Valley Hotel has a Traveller’s Choice award on TripAdvisor with an ‘excellent’ average rating of 4.5.

The hotel, which has free parking, is ideal for those hoping to explore the rural surroundings and has been praised for its ‘traditional pub atmosphere’ and ‘friendly’, but not ‘in your face’ staff.

The Lion Inn, Church Street, Trellech

Picture: Jaggery/Geograph

The Lion Inn, in Trellech, is rated the #1 bar in Monmouth on TripAdvisor and #3 restaurant with a Traveller’s Choice award.

Along with a variety of real ales available they also offer real perry and cider in the summer months.

Recent feedback is particularly positive about The Lion Inn’s food, described as ‘delicious’ ‘great value’ ‘excellent’ and ‘amazing’ in different reviews.

The Fountain Inn, Trelleck Grange, near Tintern

The Fountain Inn is rated #3 bar in Tintern on TripAdvisor with an average rating of 4.5 from reviewers.

Along with praising the venues selection of drinks - with one reviewer describing the cider as ‘amazing’ - guests were pleased with food from the venue, with someone needing gluten-free food saying: “This was not a problem as all the food is locally sourced and made from fresh”

Goose & Cuckoo, Upper Llanover

This Abergavenny B&B has ‘very good’ reviews on TripAdvisor, with an average four-star rating.

It has a variety of local real ales on offer, along with home-cooked food, and won Local CAMRA Country Pub of the Year 2020.

The New Court Inn, Maryport Street, Usk

The New Court Inn is rated #3 bar in Usk on TripAdvisor and boasts a Traveller’s Choice award.

The venue serves a ‘full range’ of real ales, ciders, continental lagers, spirits and wines (plus the finest Lavazza fresh bean coffee).

A recent review for this venue on TripAdvisor mentions their ‘impressive range’ of real ales along with a ‘good’ welcome from ‘friendly’ staff.

TORFAEN

Lion Hotel, Broad Street, Blaenavon

Lion Hotel is an award-winning restaurant and hotel which prides itself on using local produce, including Welsh ales.

It boasts ‘excellent’ reviews on TripAdvisor, with a 4.5 average, along with a Travellers’ Choice award.

The Bush Inn, Graig Road, Upper Cwmbran

Picture: GoogleMaps

The Bush Inn, tucked away in a ‘quiet corner’ of Upper Cwmbran, is rated #10 bar in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor with an average review score of 4.5.

Numerous reviews mention this cosy venue’s selection of real ales with one review saying they have a ‘cracking selection’ and another praising the venue’s ‘well stocked variety of local ales.’

The Mount Pleasant, Wesley Street, Old Cwmbran

This Old Cwmbran based pub has featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide since 2016 and is ‘thrilled’ to have made the 2021 edition.

It is rated #9 bar in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor with one reviewer mentioning their ‘nice selection of beers’ and another praising their ‘great selection of ales.’

The Queen Inn, Upper Cwmbran Road, Upper Cwmbran

The Queen Inn is #3 bar in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor and has a Traveller’s Choice award – along with a big range of drinks they recently launched a new burger menu which is featured on their Facebook page.

A recent review, from a regular, said: “Beautiful home cooked pub grub and a lovely pint all at a reasonable price!”

The venue’s coronavirus safety measures have also earned high praise on TripAdvisor.

CAERPHILLY

The Commercial Inn, Commercial Street, Pontymister

The Commercial Inn is an award-winning community pub which has featured regularly in CAMRA’s Good Beer guide - it serves more than 200 kinds of beer every year, with guests welcome to try tasters.

Their reviews on TripAdvisor are mainly positive; a recent one was written by a regular who says they ‘always have an incredible experience.’

The review continues: “There is an excellent variety of drinks, including a selection of cask ales that are frequently changed to keep the options on the bar new and exciting.”