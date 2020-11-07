AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD girl from Newport who lost her dad earlier this year is having her long locks cut off to raise money for a mental health charity in his memory.

Holli Chicharro-Morgan will have 15 inches of her long, blonde hair cut into a short bob to be donated to the Princess Trust and raise money for Newport Mind – and has already raised almost £3,000.

Holli's sister Sky, 14, and her mother Rainbow Chicharro, who is a hairdresser, will be doing the big chop live on Facebook on Monday, November 9 – which would have been dad, Carl Morgan’s, 44th birthday.

Mr Morgan died in July following a battle with mental illness, and Holli and her family want to raise money for Mind to help others struggling with similar problems.

(Holli will be having 15 inches of her hair cut off to donate to the Princess Trust)

“Dad was funny," said Holli. "He took us lots of places, like swimming, bike riding and long walks.

“Dad would always put us first and in the mornings, I would always run into his bedroom really early for morning cuddles”.

Sky added: “Everyone that he met, he would make them laugh. He had an infectious smile and funny personality.

“He always put everyone else first because he was loving and caring”.

(Holli with her dad Carl a few years ago)

“Carl was honestly an incredible dad,” said Miss Chicharro.

“He always made the girls laugh, every single day, even when he was at his lowest, he would always find a smile for them.

“He loved playing games and behaving like a kid with them and was always cracking the best dad jokes.

“Carl gave the girls everything that they ever needed, and they always preferred teatime at his because he would cook them whatever they wanted for tea - compared to mummy’s vegan menu at home”.

The family are hoping to raise awareness and understanding of issues surrounding mental health issues and suicide.

"I guess it largely comes down to education,” added Miss Chicharro.

(L-R: Holli, Sky, Carl)

“With how common mental health problems are, it is hard to believe how little we as a society, have a grasp on managing it.

“Carl like many, went through traumas as a child, and those traumas shaped him as a person. He became an amazing man, but a man that internalised all of his pain.

“Surely there must be a way of ensuring that every child who goes through such trauma has help to learn healthy coping mechanisms and ways of being able to live with their trauma too, rather than always holding it deep down, ready to surface at any time?"

She added: “Fundraisers such as this hopefully are a great way to campaign. It puts money directly into the services that help, it also raises awareness by sharing our story, especially my girls who have tragically lost their dad - in just sharing our story alone.

“I have had messages from other parents, who really struggle with their mental health and suicidal thoughts too. Sharing our strength has helped those people to stand strong themselves, and to reach out”.

To donate to Holli’s fundraiser - and to watch the big cut on Monday - visit facebook.com/donate/472043857016190

For confidential support the Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.