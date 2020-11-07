THIS is a rare picture of the Sally Walker pub in Newport's Old Town Dock area.
Newport's Town Dock existed between 1842 and 1930. The Town Dock stretched from the Malt House at Blaenau Wharf where the lock gates are, up to the current Sytner Newport BMW garage.
Sally Walker's
Sally Walker's was situated where the car park of the Blaenau Wharf restaurant is now and the community that lived on that dock were called Botany. There were houses located on the lock gates, there was a house attached to the Malt House, there were a number of houses around Sally Walker's and an old Police Station.Later this area became Cashmore's ship breakers. Access to the Town Dock was via Octopus Bridge, located near the HM Passport Office.
Do you remember this part of town before it was developed?
Canal Parade
A map of Newport in 1902 showing Pill, the Old Town Dock, railways and Cardiff Road
A view of the river in 1920 showing the Old Town Dock
Ships in the Old Town Dock in 1800
Coal hoists at the Old Town Dock
Old Town Dock in 1800
The Newport Docks Disaster
Newport’s Octopus Bridge Yard in 1989
Lower Dock Street, Newport