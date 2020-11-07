A GWENT rugby club was able to survive the tumultuous coronavirus lockdown thanks to a vital Welsh Government grant.

Since its introduction in May, the Welsh Government business support grant has handed out grants worth £10,000 to thousands of charity run shops, sports premises and community centres across Wales to help them respond to the financial challenges of coronavirus.

Abertillery RFC, a community sports club in Blaenau Gwent, was one of the many clubs to receive help.

At the start of lockdown, the club was facing a very uncertain future. With the club closed and fees frozen, the rugby club’s revenue came to a stop overnight – leaving them struggling to pay bills and overheads.

But thanks to the help provided by the Welsh Government’s grant scheme, the club survived the early lockdown period and is now looking forward to a much brighter and stable future.

Abertillery RFC club secretary Rhys Davies said: “The grant has provided us with a much-needed lifeline, giving us the time to reflect and start putting in place plans to turn our club into a much-loved facility that is at the heart of our community and one that we can be proud of”.

Finance minister, Rebecca Evans said: “I am pleased that our scheme has provided charities and sports clubs with the vital funds they need to help them manage the financial pressures they are facing as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“We recognise the huge contribution this sector makes to the wellbeing of Wales, its people and communities and I am pleased that we were able to provide support at a time when it was needed the most”.