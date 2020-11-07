ASDA have announced they have cut petrol prices following a drop in the wholesale cost of fuel, but where is the best place to fill up in Gwent?.

The price cut of 3p per litre off diesel and 2p per litre off unleaded started on Tuesday, November 3.

It is in place at all of Asda’s 322 petrol stations across the UK.

Asda say drivers filling up will pay no more than 111.7p per litre on diesel, and 108.7p per litre on unleaded.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman said: "Only last week did the cost to the trade fall significantly and the speed with which Asda has slashed its prices is what makes it stand out as the leading supermarket for cheap fuel.

“Why does that matter? Although traffic will fall with a second lockdown, there are significant numbers of people who will need to use their cars: school runs, students to their colleges and universities, workers who can’t work from home or their workplaces are now covid secure and, of course, NHS and other emergency service workers.

“In the last lockdown, many fuel stations held back savings from lower wholesale prices because they said they needed to compensate for lower fuel demand.

"Asda’s price cut throws down a challenge to other fuel retailers to do the right thing and, this time, charge a fair price for petrol and diesel.”

With the country exiting the firebreak period on Monday, these are the cheapest places to fill up your tank according to Petrol Prices.com.

Blaenau Gwent

Asda, High Street, Blackwood - 108.7p per litre

Tesco, North W Approach, Ebbw Vale - 109.9p per litre

Morrisons, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale - 109.9p per litre

Caerphilly

Asda, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly - 108.7p per litre

Morrisons, Castle Street, Caerphilly - 109.7p per litre

Morrisons, Bargoed Gateway, Bargoed - 109.9p per litre

Monmouthshire

Tesco, Station Road, Chepstow - 105.7p per litre

Gulf, Newport Road, Caldicot - 111.7p per litre

Texaco, A48, Chepstow - 113.9p per litre

Newport

Asda, Lower Dock Street, Newport - 108.7p per litre

Asda, Pencarn Way, Newport - 108.7p per litre

Morrisons, Azalea Road, Rogerstone - 109.7p per litre

Torfaen