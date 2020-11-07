A TEMPORARY coronavirus testing unit has opened in the Gwent Shopping Centre car park in Tredegar tow centre.

The unit provides an extra outlet for testing in an ongoing coronavirus hotspot in Gwent, and will remain open until next Thursday, November 12.

Provided by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the new mobile unit is providing a walk up’ testing service to Blaenau Gwent residents, by appointment only.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste and/or smell - may telephone 0300 30 31 222 to book a test from 8am-8pm Monday-Friday, and 8am-6pm at weekends.

The unit is open daily from 9am-12.30pm, with next Thursday the final day.

Tests are completed in five minutes, and the unit is only for residents of Blaenau Gwent. Those booking a test must bring identification and proof of address.

Wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, do not use public transport, and do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

For people who live outside the Blaenau Gwent area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Telephone the above number to book, between 8am-6pm.

You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or telephone 119.