STRICTER isolation requirements for people travelling from Denmark to Wales have been introduced today by the Welsh Government.

The move follows the discovery in mink on mink farms in Denmark of a form of coronavirus that can spread to humans.

Anyone arriving in the UK from Denmark overnight will now be legally required to isolate for 14 days. This will not only apply to individuals, but to their households too.

The new rule came into force at 4am this morning.

This coincides with the UK Government’s implementation of immigration powers, which mean all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in, or transited through, Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the UK.

Urgent action has been taken following reports from health authorities in Denmark that widespread outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in mink farms, with subsequent spread of a mink-variant virus to the local community.

“This is a precautionary measure based on early evidence from health authorities in Denmark," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

"By taking further action now, closing travel corridors and requiring individuals and their households to isolate, we aim to prevent risk to Wales and the UK from this new strain.

“Public Health Wales will be in touch with Welsh residents who have been in Denmark in the past 14 days to explain that we will require them and their households to isolate as an extra precautionary measure.

“These measures are being taken with the safety of the public in mind. These are early days and we need to take extra caution while we learn more about this developing situation.”