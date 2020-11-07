HOUSE prices always seem to be getting higher and higher, but every now and again a property comes up that is an absolute bargain.

And the current cheapest house in Newport - which is on the market with a guide price of just £75,000 – is exactly that.

This three-bed terraced house in Glasswork Cottages, Newport, features off road parking, great access to the M4, and is within walking distance to the city centre.

Agents Peter Alan say the home could be made into a four-bedroom mid terrace property.

They said: “Peter Alan are pleased to present this three/four-bedroom mid terrace property set in this central location of Newport.

“It has local amenities within walking distance with fantastic access routes to the M4. The property is offered with no onward chain.”

Entering the property through a short hallway, you come straight into the a large living room with dining space.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious kitchen, and a downstairs bedroom with an en suite.

Moving up to the second floor you find two more bedrooms and a large family shower room, along with entrance to a third floor.

The third floor comprises a loft, which could be transformed into a fourth bedroom.

The property also comes with front and rear garden, as well as off road parking.

The home is up for sale with auctioneer iamsold Limited.

It is being sold through a ‘modern method of auction’, which would require both parties to complete the transaction within 56 days.

For more information contact Peter Alan – Newport on 01633 449186.