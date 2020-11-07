WITH Wales just days away from exiting lockdown, and as England enters its month-long shutdown, Torfaen MP and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has praised the Welsh Government's approach to the pandemic.
Mr Thomas-Symonds praised the actions of Torfaen residents during the firebreak, adding they had made great sacrifices to try to bring the virus under control.
The Labour MP said also criticised Boris Johnson for "lagging behind" Wales by not introducing measures sooner in England, adding that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had asked for "a similarly short, sharp circuit breaker lockdown in England" as early as October 13.
MORE NEWS:
- Abertillery man's Mount Everest climb for mental health awareness
- Dozy Blackwood drug dealer took cocaine to police interview
- Council to introduce newer traffic light system for Usk
“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the Labour Government in Wales has acted responsibly to prevent the pandemic getting out of control," he said. "Mark Drakeford showed decisive leadership by introducing a Wales-wide firebreak lockdown back in October.
“The people of Torfaen have come together and helped each other. People are making great sacrifices to keep this virus under control.
"It’s crucial to keep pressing the UK Government for timely economic support.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment