THIRTEEN more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, out of 32 across Wales.

This takes the number of deaths since the pandemic began to 357 in Gwent, and to more 2,000 in Wales, again according to Public Health Wales.

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of Covid-19 and related deaths in Wales and in Gwent much higher.

The other deaths confirmed today in Wales by Public Health Wales are as follows: Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area (Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Bridgend), 10; Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) and Swansea Bay UHB areas, three; Cardiff & Vale UHB area, two; Hywel Dda UHB area (west Wales), one.

There have also been a further 958 coronavirus cases confirmed across Wales by Public Health Wales, including 184 in Gwent.

The new Gwent cases are as follows: Caerphilly, 90; Blaenau Gwent, 44; Monmouthshire, 17; Newport, 17; Torfaen, 16.

Public Health Wales puts the number of coronavirus cases in Wales since the pandemic began at 59,237, with Gwent accounting for 9,733 of these.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 4 - across Wales is back below 250 per 100,000 population (245.4), and rates have fallen in recent days in many areas, though it remains too early to know if this is due to the effect of the 17-day firebreak lockdown across Wales, which ends on Monday.

Blaenau Gwent, with a rolling weekly case rate of 478.1 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest in Wales.

Merthyr Tydfil (610) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (517.3) have the highest rates.

The current case rate in Caerphilly is 328 per 100,000. In Newport it is 181, in Torfaen 162.8, and in Monmouthshire 139.5.

The proportions of positive tests compared to tests taken have begun to fall too, in many areas.

Caerphilly (21.8 per cent) and Blaenau Gwent (20.6 per cent) to have the highest proportion of positive tests in Gwent, both still running at more than one-in-five people tested in each area returning a positive result for coronavirus.

The new cases across Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 137

Cardiff - 108

Swansea - 103

Caerphilly - 90

Bridgend - 64

Neath Port Talbot - 55

Merthyr Tydfil - 46

Blaenau Gwent - 44

Wrexham - 39

Carmarthenshire - 29

Powys - 25

Flintshire - 24

Vale of Glamorgan - 22

Monmouthshire - 17

Newport - 17

Torfaen - 16

Conwy - 12

Denbighshire - 12

Anglesey - 10

Gwynedd - 10

Pembrokeshire - nine

Ceredigion - two

Unknown location - eight

Resident outside Wales - 59