A SHOPLIFTER stole £400 of alcohol during two supermarket trips to help him pay for his £1,000-a-week cocaine habit.
Drug user Nigel Williams, 50, was strapped for cash after his benefits were stopped, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Judge Martin Brown heard how the defendant carried out the raids using a foil-lined bag, a trick often by thieves to avoid setting off store alarms.
Williams took £300 worth of booze from the Tesco store in Ystrad Mynach on May 17 before he stole £100 in liquor from Sainsbury’s in Newport two days later.
The defendant, represented by Frank Whittle, told a Probation Service officer preparing his pre-sentence report he was using cocaine and had developed a serious addiction costing him £1,000 a week.
Williams, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, added that he was buying drugs on tick and was struggling financially after his benefits had been stopped.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and the court was told he had 41 previous convictions for more than 100 offences.
Judge Brown sentenced Williams to an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.