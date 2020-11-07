A GWENT MP has welcomed "encouraging" plans to relax the rules on Bereavement Support Payments for unmarried couples with children.
Nick Smith wrote to secretary of state for pensions Thérèse Coffey to urge that people in long-term relationships have access to the same financial help as married couples, following the death of a partner.
The Blaenau Gwent MP made the appeal after he was contacted by a constituent who had been left in difficult circumstances after her partner died.
Mr Smith said: “The current rules discriminate against unmarried couples. No grieving partner should be denied crucial support because of their marital status.
“Leaving people who are already dealing with terrible grief without the support they should be entitled to is not right.”
In response, Mr Smith was told the UK Government intends to pursue an extension of the bereavement payments scheme to include cohabitees with children.
The matter is intended to go before parliament “in due course".
“I look forward to working constructively with the government on this issue to make sure that no one is unfairly overlooked when it comes to bereavement support," said Mr Smith.