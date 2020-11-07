THE 10 hottest spots for coronavirus cases in Gwent are all currently in the Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly areas, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
And among these, the Sirhowy area of Tredegar has the second highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales - at 904.5 per 100,000 population - behind only the Aberdare East and Cwmbach area of Rhondda Cynon Taf (909.7).
The figures from Public Health Wales are based on areas containing 2,000-6,000 households (known as Middle Layer Super Output Areas, or MSOAs), and provide a means of tracking the spread of coronavirus on a local level.
The 10 areas of Gwent with the highest rolling weekly case rates (number of cases in brackets) for the week ending November 4, are:
- Sirhowy, Blaenau Gwent - 904.5 (64)
- Hengoed & Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly - 740.6 9 (60)
- New Tredegar & Darran Valley, Caerphilly - 737.5 (54)
- Tredegar & Georgetown, Blaenau Gwent - 646.5 (54)
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn & Abertysswg, Caerphilly - 563.1 (50)
- Abertillery North & Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent - 544.3 (49)
- St Cattwg, Caerphilly - 512.8 (39)
- Ystrad Mynach & Nelson, Caerphilly - 467 (48)
- Ebbw Vale North & Glyncoed, Blaenau Gwent - 459.3 (36)
- Pengam & Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly - 451.8 (35)
Here are the rolling weekly case rates, again with the number of cases in brackets, for all MSOAs in Gwent's council areas, for the week to November 4:
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy - 904.5 per 100,000 population (64 cases)
- Tredegar & Georgetown - 646.5 (54)
- Abertillery North & Cwmtillery - 544.3 (49)
- Ebbw Vale North & Glyncoed - 459.3 (36)
- Rassau & Beaufort - 383.3 (27)
- Brynmawr - 360.4 (20)
- Ebbw Vale South & Cwm - 353.6 (30)
- Blaina & Nantyglo - 337.3 (32)
- Abertillery South & Llanhilleth - 313.1 (22)
Caerphilly
- Hengoed & Maesycwmmer - 740.6 per 100,000 population (60 cases)
- New Tredegar & Darran Valley - 737.5 (54)
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn & Abertysswg - 563.1 (50)
- St Cattwg - 512.8 (39)
- Ystrad Mynach & Nelson - 467 (48)
- Pengam & Cefn Fforest - 451.8 (35)
- Bargoed - 323.9 (20)
- Llanbradach & Penyrheol - 317.1 (29)
- Newbridge - 313.9 (21)
- Cross Keys South & Ynysddu - 274.5 (16)
- Aberbargoed & Gilfach - 263.5 (16)
- Caerphilly West - 252.7 (19)
- Oakdale & Pentwyn - 247.4 (24)
- Caerphilly South - 243.2 (26)
- Risca East - 238.8 (15)
- Caerphilly East - 233.6 (23)
- Risca West - 231.4 (12)
- Pontllanfraith - 220.9 (19)
- Blackwood - 217.7 (16)
- Aber Valley - 205.8 (14)
- Machen - 201.1 (11)
- Cross Keys North & Abercarn - 165 (12)
- Bedwas & Trethomas - 131.7 (nine)
- North Blackwood, Argoed & Markham - 105.8 (six)
Monmouthshire
- Chepstow South - 313.7 per 100,000 population (27 cases)
- Abergavenny North - 273.9 (21)
- Abergavenny South & Crucorney - 167.7 (14)
- Chepstow North & Trellech - 165.1 (16)
- Raglan & Llantilio Crossenny - 150.4 (11)
- Monmouth & Wyesham - 133 (15)
- Gilwern & Llanfoist - 116.7 (10)
- Usk, Goytre & Llangybi Fawr - 81.6 (seven)
- Caldicot South - 48.8 (four)
- Caldicot North & Caerwent - 47.1 (four)
- Magor & Rogiet - 38.2 (three)
Newport
- Duffryn & Maesglas - 305.3 per 100,000 population (25 cases)
- Caerleon - 269.9 (21)
- Gaer - 259.9 (15)
- Stow Hill - 259.2 (17)
- Maindee - 237.8 (19)
- Langstone & Llanwern - 237.3 (21)
- Beechwood - 196.9 (12)
- Ridgeway & Glasllwch - 188.7 (12)
- Bettws - 186.5 (15)
- Lliswerry & Uskmouth - 172.9 (20)
- Victoria & Somerton - 168.7 (20)
- Rogerstone - 162.5 (15)
- Shaftesbury & Crindau - 162.4 (11)
- Marshfield - 155.4 (13 cases)
- Pye Corner & Graig - 142.6 (nine cases)
- Pillgwenlly & Docks - 124.4 (11)
- Lawrence Hill - 120.8 (seven)
- Malpas - 102.1 (eight)
- St Julians & Barnardtown - 98.7 (seven)
- Ringland - 38 (0-2 cases)
Torfaen
- Pontypool - 307.9 per 100,000 population (28 cases)
- New Inn - 253.7 (15)
- Blaenavon - 217 (14)
- Cwmbran - 213.3 (16)
- Griffithstown & Sebastopol - 196.6 (15)
- Pontnewydd & Upper Cwmbran - 144 (11)
- Llantarnam & Oakfield - 134 (10)
- Trevethin & Penygarn - 131 (10)
- Fairwater & Greenmeadow - 123.6 (eight)
- Abersychan -108.1 (eight)
- West Pontnewydd & Thornhill - 104 (seven)
- Hollybush & Henllys - 103.5 (seven)
- Croesyceiliog - 55 (four)