A TEENAGE dealer who took to social media to brag about how successful he and his friend were as cocaine traffickers has joined him behind bars.

Kane Watkins boasted about the high life he and Adam O’Reilly were enjoying before Gwent Police broke up their party.

Kane Watkins

The teenagers made a small fortune selling class A drugs in Caerphilly before their operation was smashed this summer.

Watkins, 19, of Mountain View, Machen, Caerphilly, was locked up for three years at Newport Crown Court.

Adam O'Reilly, left, and Kane Williams showing off to friends

His partner in crime, O’Reilly, 18, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was locked up for the same custodial term at Cardiff Crown Court a few days earlier.

The pair were crowing about how much money they could make to their friends and it attracted the attention of detectives.

The pair were soon busted and sent away for long prison sentences.

Adam O'Reilly

Outside court, PC Rhys Jones, the officer in the case of Watkins, said: “Watkins was supplying class A and B drugs throughout the Caerphilly borough which would have ultimately contributed to the misery of drug use of others.

“He is a young man and could have chosen any other path to follow but decided to engage in drugs supply.

“He boasted to others on the money he was making, but is now paying the ultimate sacrifice and is now starting a lengthy prison sentence where he can now reflect on his life choices.”

The cocky Adam O’Reilly, left, and Kane Watkins

Watkins pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and ketamine.

O’Reilly admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

PC Jones added: “Illegal drugs have no place in our society and we will continue to work together to target those whose criminal activities blight the lives of the communities of Gwent.

Adam O’Reilly showing off his drug profits

“We are committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups, bringing people before the courts and removing drugs from our streets.

“This result would not have been possible without the continued support of local residents.

“Those living in our communities give us vital information about illegal drug activity in their area and we would encourage people to continue to report any such concerns so we can take action.”

“We welcome the sentence imposed by the court.”