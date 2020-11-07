WALES is making “good progress” towards meeting its renewable energy targets despite “a difficult year” dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Environment minister Lesley Griffiths said renewable energy has a key role to play in supporting the green recovery and responding to the climate emergency.
Her comments come during Wales Climate Week (November 2-6), hosted by the Welsh Government.
A new report reveals renewable sources provide around half of Wales’ current energy needs. The vast majority of this – around two-thirds of Wales’ renewable energy output – comes from wind.
The report shows there were more than 72,000 renewable energy projects under way in Wales last year. The vast majority of those projects are locally owned.
Wales has a target to reach one gigawatt (one billion watts) of locally-owned renewable energy projects by 2030. The current level in Wales is 825 megawatts.