A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court.
CERI ANN HAINES, 23, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink-driving.
She was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
PAUL STEWART WAINFUR, 38, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He was also ordered to pay £726 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
JAMES ANTHONY PRATT, 31, of Allt-Yr-Yn Court, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.
He was also ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
ASHLEY LUKE BRYAN, 33, of Keene Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.
JESSICA KIMBERLEY LEWIS, 24, of Thames Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and a tyre offence.
She was also ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CARL WILLIAMS, 24, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £844 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points for driving without insurance.
MOISE NOVAC, 42, of New Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points for driving without insurance.
