STARTING on Monday, November 9, Stagecoach bus timetables across south Wales will go back to pre-firebreak lockdown schedules.
Stagecoach provide travel in three Gwent areas - Caerphilly, Torfaen, and Blaenau Gwent.
The company has put in place extensive enhanced measures to keep buses clean and passengers and staff safe to ensure people can feel confident about using buses.
They have an enhanced cleaning regime which includes at least daily cleaning of all buses with a Covid-19 killing sanitiser, with a particular focus on key touch points.
You can view full timetables and travel safe tips here: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-wales/latest-covid19-bus-timetables-across-south-wales.