THE UK’s largest independent car retailer - which has a branch in Newport - will begin welcoming members of the public through its doors again on Monday, November 9.
The company has been busy offering free home delivery to customers across Wales during the recent 17-day firebreak lockdown.
But from Monday, customers will once again freely visit their nearest Motorpoint branch seven days a week to browse hundreds of cars - all of which are available for same day driveaway.
As part of ongoing Covid-19 safeguarding processes, customers will test drive cars unaccompanied while all vehicle collections will always be contactless and completed in specially designated areas to guarantee social distancing.
Here are the other measures introduced at each of the company’s sites:
- Hand sanitisers have been placed at entrances, across the showroom and at desks for frequent use
- All team members will be wearing face coverings and you will be asked to as well unless medically exempt
- Showrooms have been marked out with two metre guidelines and you will be asked to adhere to social distancing during your visit
- All vehicles are fully sanitised before and after every viewing
- If you find a car you like, make a note of the stock number and speak to a team member
- They will then place the keys on the car windscreen and step two metres back to allow you to view the car
- If you decide to buy, both yourself and a team member will be protected by a screen at the sales desk
- You can complete final paperwork in the Online Order Management Portal
Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint, said: “We’re delighted to once again be able to throw open our doors and welcome members of the public back into our branches in Wales.
MORE NEWS:
- Talks ongoing about ‘potential closure’ of Newport fashion chain store
- Will Wales' Senedd election go ahead as planned in May next year?
- Council scraps one-way plan for Usk, and will introduce new traffic light system
“The response during the firebreak lockdown to our free Home Delivery Service has been extremely positive and it’s great to now once again be able to offer our customers the option to either take advantage of our contactless collection service from one of our branches or, if they would prefer, reserve online and have their vehicle delivered to their door at a time which suits them”.
For further information visit https://www.motorpoint.co.uk/