AN UNINSURED driver had a nasty shock last night after their car was towed away by the police.
Community support officers saw the vehicle in the Pill area of Newport.
On Twitter, Gwent Police Newport Officers posted a picture of the car being seized.
They wrote: "Our CSO's spotted this vehicle driving in #Pill last night with no insurance.
MORE NEWS
- Sadist jailed after he tortured and mutilated hedgehog in barbaric attack
- 85-year-old woman banned from calling 999
- In the Dock: Look who’s just been in court from Newport
"The driver was reported and the vehicle seized by @gpopertions #NewportWestNPT #CO308 #ProtectingandReassuring."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment