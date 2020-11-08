A DISQUALIFIED rogue driver reached a speed of 90mph as he tried to escape the police as he led them on a chase through residential streets.

Daniel Maslen, 26, was told by a judge it was lucky he didn’t cause anyone serious injury during the pursuit through Newbridge and Pontllanfraith.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested after officers found him hiding in a bush when he fled his uninsured red Vauxhall Astra.

Newport Crown Court heard Maslen had failed to pass an extended test following a ban imposed in 2015.

That related to a conviction for dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after an accident.

Mr Strobl said two people were hospitalised following that incident when Maslen crashed into a Ford Fiesta.

The defendant received a suspended sentence, which was later activated.

Referring to the latest case, Mr Stobl said: “The defendant drove at a speed of up to 90mph through residential areas.

“He then left his vehicle and was found by the police hiding in some bushes.”

Maslen pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

The chase started at just after 5.20am on Monday, May 11 and lasted around five minutes after police spotted him near the Otter pub at the A472 in Newbridge.

Mr Strobl said Maslen had 17 previous convictions for 37 offences.

Geraint Richards, representing the father-of-two, said of his client: “He is his own worst enemy.

“He had the day off and had spent the night at the home of some workmates.

“The defendant was trying to get home. It was 5.21 in the morning during complete lockdown and there was little or no other traffic on the road.

“Perhaps it was more by luck than judgement that no one was injured.”

Judge Richard Twomlow told the defendant: “It was very fortunate a serious accident did not occur.”

Maslen, of Rolls Avenue, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for two years and nine months.