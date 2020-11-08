As we remember those who served and who died for our country today, a local historian highlights the fearlessness and dedication of a Newport nurse who saved the lives of Allied soldiers on the First World War front lines. Nicholas Thomas heard Andrew Hemmings' tribute to this city heroine.

ANNIE Mistrick (nee Brewer), a nurse from Newport, found herself in France in 1914 as war erupted on the continent.

Rather than flee back to her homeland, she stayed and joined the French ambulance service, spending four years in warzones treating Allied soldiers.

For her actions, she would end up receiving some of the highest medals for gallantry that the French government can bestow.

Born in the city in 1874, she worked in Chester and London as what would today be described as a psychiatric nurse, before taking the opportunity to travel around Europe as a nurse and companion.

Newport nurse Annie Mistrick (nee Brewer)

She was in Paris in August 1914 as war broke out. There, she joined the private French nursing and ambulance service, the Fondation Baye.

She soon saw action on the Western Front, aiding the Allied efforts at Marne, the Somme and Verdun.

During one week at Verdun, she helped with an extraordinary 229 operations.

Her proximity to the fighting came with serious risks to her own safety – on one occasion, the ambulance in which she was travelling was hit by a shell and she was wounded in the head and leg.

She would later be awarded the Croix de Guerre for that incident.

A citation accompanying the award, published in the Journal Officiel de la Republique Français in December 1917, described her as "a highly skilled nurse whose moral strength and devotion have been conspicuously shown on many occasions, notably August 18, 1917, during the shelling of her ambulance.

Newport nurse Annie Mistrick (nee Brewer)

"Gave on that day a magnificent example of coolness and of absolute disregard for danger, lavishing her care on the wounded while under enemy artillery fire."

She would go on to receive the French Legion d'honneur (Legion of Honour) – that nation's highest order for military and civilian merit, being awarded for extreme bravery.

While on the Western Front, she met French ambulance driver Daniel Mistrick, and the two married in Verdun – according to French sources, they married on the battlefield.

After the war ended on November 11, 1918, she remained in Europe – working at a feeding station in the part of Germany under French occupation.

However, by 1921 she had returned to Newport, helping to nurse her ailing mother. Sadly, she herself was seriously ill, and died of kidney disease on January 30, 1921.

Andrew Hemmings learned of Annie Brewer's remarkable story when he was commissioned to write the local history book Secret Newport in 2015.

He said: "I was asked specifically to provide a chapter on Newport heroes and was determined to cast my net as wide as possible. I included three women, five men, one boy and one horse.

"Of all the heroes, Annie Brewer was perhaps the most obscure and least known."

Mr Hemmings added: "We mainly know of her heroism and exploits through the research diligently performed by her great-nephew Ian Brewer, and by Peter Strong of the Gwent Western Front Association.

"Both of these men have drawn attention to her French medals and citations."

Annie Brewer – who by that point was Annie Mistrick – was also awarded the the Medal of French Gratitude – a French honour created in 1917 and solely awarded to civilians who, in the presence of the enemy, performed acts of exceptional dedication.

The medal was created to express gratitude by the French government to those people who – without legal or military obligation – had come to the aid of the injured, disabled, or refugees; or who had performed an act of exceptional dedication in the presence of the enemy during the First World War.

"I feel that these awards testify to the courage, bravery and dedication of Nurse Annie Brewer, who deserves greater public recognition – especially in her native Newport," Mr Hemmings said.

She is buried in St Woolos Cemetery and a blue plaque marks her home in the city's West Street.

The grave of Annie Mistrick (nee Brewer) in St Woolos Cemetery, Newport. Picture: David Swidenbank

"As Annie did not have an official Commonwealth War Graves Commission burial, the family provided the headstone that dutifully and lovingly lists her French awards and the three medals from the British government," Mr Hemmings said.

"Along with her comrades – nurses and soldiers alike – she most certainly deserves to be remembered."