DURING Wales' firebreak lockdown fast food fans have been unable to dine in at their favourite eateries.

Although fast food chains such as McDonald’s, KFC, and Subway remained open during the lockdown period, they offered takeaway only.

With Wales ending the firebreak lockdown on November 9, fast food fans will be eager to know when they'll be able to dine-in (and what to expect when doing this).

The Argus contacted these companies to find out more.

McDonald’s

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “In line with Welsh Government guidance, from Monday, November 9, our restaurants in Wales will reopen for dine-in.

“A maximum of four people from different households will be permitted to sit at the same table when eating in, excluding children under the age of 11.

“Larger groups are also permitted as long as they all live in the same house.

“Drive Thru, Takeaway and Delivery services will continue as normal and operating hours may vary, so please check the My McDonald’s App or restaurant locator tool on our website for information of your nearest restaurant.”

The ‘rule of four’ will still apply in McDonald’s outdoor seating areas and dine-in customers will have to leave their details – in line with government guidance.

Customers will have to wear masks in the restaurants – unless they’re exempt – and must adhere to social distancing measures.

KFC

A spokesperson for KFC said: “In line with government guidelines in Wales, dine-in will be making a return to KFC restaurants from Monday.

“As always, our top priority is opening responsibly, and we have strict measures in place to make sure we are ensuring the safety of both our team members and guests.

“As has been the case over the past few weeks, takeaway, delivery and drive-thru will all still be up and running too for those looking to get their fried chicken fix on the go or at home.”

Subway

A spokesperson for Subway said: “Subway stores in Wales are currently open for third party delivery, order and collection via the Subway App or in-store takeaway services.

“Dine-in areas are closed as franchisees continue to follow the government’s guidance. We expect Subway franchisees will reopen their dine-in areas when it is safe to do so.

“The safety of our guests and store teams is our primary concern and, as a result, Subway has implemented stringent operating procedures and social distancing safety measures.

"This includes plexiglass fixtures, directional signage to support social distancing, enhanced hygiene practices and the supply of PPE.

“These procedures ensure the brand’s franchisees are able to operate and trade responsibly whilst continuing to protect guests, sandwich artists, third party delivery and supplier drivers and the wider communities in which they serve.”

Burger King

Burger King did not respond to request for comment.