HALLOWE’EN might be done and dusted, but adrenaline junkies can still get their blood pumping.

UK online marketplace OnBuy Gaming asked 872 brave people to play the highest-rated horror video games while having their heartbeat monitored, revealing the top 10 scariest games.

The most terrifying game, according to this study, is the suspenseful co-op game Phasmophobia, released by Kinetic Games in September.

This online paranormal game raised the heart rate of gamers to 137 BPM. To compare – the ‘normal’ heart rate ranges between 60 and 100 BPM, with an 80 BPM average.

A close second, raising heart rates to 133 BPM, is Amnesia: The Dark Descend. This survival game, by Frictional Games, gets the adrenaline pumping with famous YouTuber PewDiePie gathering millions of views on video of him playing this game.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – released by Capcom in 2017 – took third place, raising gamer’s heartbeats to 129 BPM.

Psychedelic horror Layers of Fear comes in fourth place (129 BPM), followed by Monolith Productions' F.E.A.R in fifth place (126 BPM) and Red Barrels' Outlast in sixth place (122 BPM).

The multiplayer horror game Dead by Deadlight comes in seventh place (119 BPM), followed by the one and only Slender: The Eight Pages in eighth place (114 BPM) – this game has been giving people nightmares since 2012.

In ninth place is Until Dawn, released in 2015 and raising the heartbeats of those playing to 109 BPM.

Finally, in tenth place is: Doki Doki Literature Club! which raised people’s heartbeats to 98 BMP – 18 beats more than the average heartrate of 80 BPM. Although this game starts out sweet and innocent, it quickly takes a dark turn.

This study, by OnBuy Gaming involved 358 gamers filling in a survey on the most adrenaline-fulled horror games they've played, which determined the top 10 chosen.

What do you think the scariest horror game is? Let us know in the comments.