A NEW inclusive cycling programme will be launched at a Newport park, a year later than planned because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newport City Council had planned to launch a disability-friendly bike scheme trial in Tredegar Park earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put the plans on hold.

Now it has been announced that the council will launch the new scheme with its partner Newport Live in 2021, following a trial which is due to take place later this year or early in 2021.

The programme, Wheels for All, is a nationally recognised initiative from the UK cycling charity Cycling Project.

The scheme will be free for Newport residents and aims to encourage children and adults with disabilities and different needs to participate in cycling activities.

It will benefit from a small fleet of adapted bikes, along with trained leaders and will launch in 2021 after a trial and introductory pop-up sessions.

The park has been allocated £262,000 through section 106 agreements – money handed to the council by developers for use on schemes benefiting the community such as parks, schools and other facilities – but only an initial £120,000 has been allocated for 2019 to 2020.

The initial plan had been to use the funds for a splash pad at the site, but these plans were later scrapped in favour of the cycle scheme.

The chief executive of Newport Live, Steve Ward, said: “Providing physical activity and cultural opportunities for Newport is central to what we do at Newport Live and we are continually developing inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities and their families.

“It is fantastic to be working with our partners at Newport City Council to launch this exciting programme, particularly during the challenging circumstances we face with coronavirus.

“Newport Wheels for All will allow people to have fun and get active safely outdoors within the beautiful Tredegar Park and continues our commitment to inspire Newport communities to be happier and healthier whilst expanding our work in the active travel category with more exciting projects ahead.”

The council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, Cllr Deb Harvey, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Newport Live on the Wheels for All programme.

“We are working hard to increase leisure provision within the city, and we hope that the programme will not only benefit our residents’ physical and mental health, but also encourage more people to choose active travel options when travelling around the city.”