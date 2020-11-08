A BLACKWOOD charity shop which was forced to close during Wales' firebreak lockdown will re-open on Monday, November 9.

The Wales Air Ambulance shop, in Market Place, was closed on Friday, October 23, after the announcement that all non-essential shops would have to shut as part of the lockdown.

But it will be able to re-open on Monday, and will be open five days a week, Monday to Friday, between 11am and 4pm.

The delivery and collection service will also be available once the shop has reopened.

The Wales Air Ambulance has taken careful measures to ensure that the safety of the public is paramount during the current pandemic.

To keep the public safe in the shop, the charity has altered the opening hours so that staff and volunteers can deep clean before and after they open each day.

Following government guidelines, face coverings will be necessary in the shop, apart from those who have an exemption from wearing them.

The charity’s head of retail, Andrew Lawton, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen our shop in Blackwood following the ‘fire break’.

“During the pandemic, Wales Air Ambulance has seen a significant decrease in funds following the closure of charity shops and cancelled events.

“Our Blackwood shop was doing extremely well before the ‘fire break’ and we hope that once we reopen on November 9, it will continue to be as successful.

“The safety of our staff and customers is of paramount importance to us and we want to reassure our supporters that we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the store is safe.

“To allow the shop to continue to stay open, we are asking customers to please stick to the strict guidelines. This is to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of our staff and volunteers.

“Thank you to all our customers who have been patient whilst waiting for the store to reopen again. As always, thank you so much for your support, which helps maintain our lifesaving service”.

Customers are reminded to maintain social distancing at all times and follow a one-way system. The charity is also asking customers not to touch anything unless they plan on purchasing the item.

When at the till, customers are asked to stand in the marked box while being served and to use contactless or card payment where possible. There are also hand sanitising stations available for people to maintain their hand hygiene and Perspex screens have been fitted at each till point.

In addition, the charity has made some changes regarding the donated items they receive, as well as their delivery service.

These are as follows: