OLYMPIC champion Jamie Baulch, from Newport, is one of the famous faces supporting a campaign to raise awareness of issues affecting young care leavers

Become, the national charity for children in care and care leavers, has launched a new campaign which aims to shine a light on the issues affecting young people leaving the care system.

The campaign calls on the UK government to ‘End The Care Cliff’, which each year sees thousands of 18-year-olds forced to leave the care system overnight.

The famous faces who have shown support for the campaign also include actress Samantha Morton, Olympic medallist Fatima Whitbread and comedian Deborah Frances-White, who all have experience of the care and adoption system, as well as children’s campaigner, Baroness Floella Benjamin and Michelle Collins, an advocate for disadvantaged children and young people.

The celebrities have taken to social media to share their personal memories of turning 18, describing what they were doing at that time and how they felt transitioning into adulthood to highlight how vital it is that the ‘Care Cliff’ is ended.

Upon turning 18, many young people in care are forced to move out of their home, into independent living arrangements or unsuitable accommodation, such as B&Bs - even if they don’t feel ready or supported to live independently.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the government stepped in to protect young people from this upheaval, pledging that ‘no one has to leave care during this period’. This has been a lifeline to many youngsters.

Become. is now calling on the government to provide clarity on how long this pledge will last, and better yet, to permanently remove the ‘care cliff’ by giving more funding and flexibility to local authorities.

Jamie Baulch said at 18 he had just won the World Junior Championships in the 4x100 metre relay and was on top of the world.

He said: "I was fortunate that I had the love and support of my adoptive parents at this age, who helped me achieve my dreams, but for many young people leaving care at 18, the future isn't as bright. That's why I'm supporting Become, to end the care cliff for those leaving the care system at 18.”