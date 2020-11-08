DO you recognise this Newport park? What are your memories of playing here? Share them at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's image was of the Hanbury Arms in Caerleon.

Here's what you had to say:

There is no mistaking the Hanbury Arms in Caerleon.

This is another of the town's old watering holes.

Alongside is the remains of the town lock-up.

From the cars I guess the photo dates to the 1980s/1990s.

There is a very low wall where the three cars are parked - I've seen drunks miss their car and end up in the river mud.

The Hanbury is famous as it is where Tennyson wrote his "Idylls of the King".

Caerleon was the home of the 2nd Augustan Legion, their ships were able to sail right up the river to here. There was a wooden bridge over the river.

In a storm in the 1700s, part of the bridge was swept away, taking a woman with it. She was rescued further down the river but died of her injuries.

Caerleon goes back before the Romans - the Bishopric was here in 314 AD.

Not far away is the Endowed School founded by Charles Williams in 1724.

Also nearby is the Mynde, a substantial house.

Dave Woolven, Newport