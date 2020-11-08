TAKE a look at our archive aerial photographs of Newport. These bird's-eye view images show numerous landmarks including the Chartist Tower, Newport Castle, Transporter Bridge, Rodney Parade and Newport Art College. What can you spot in these fascinating photographs?

This is a picture of Newport's Civic Centre around the time the M4 was being constructed. Note the railway lines, industry along the river and George Street Bridge to the right

A view of Newport city centre in 1980

A view from over the Transporter Bridge in 1988. The Waterloo Hotel can be see in the foreground and Coronation Park on the opposite side of the bridge

This aerial view of Newport shows A. Newport and South Wales Tube. B. Dry Docks. C. British Aluminium. E. Sites available for industrial development

The Beechwood Park area in 1972 showing the St Julians area at the top of the picture, Chepstow Road to the right and Maindee to the left

A view of the River Usk running alongside Newport city centre in 1981. Note the Chartist Tower, the A4042 roundabout and Newport Bridge, John Frost Square and no Newport Leisure Centre

A view over Newport Bridge looking directly at Newport Castle. The layout of the road at the castle is completely different than today as is the entrance to Clarence Place

A view over Newport Art College looking at Rodney Parade. The picture was taken in 1983

The Risca Road area with the M4 motorway intersection at High Cross. In the foreground Risca Road carries traffic towards the town centre. Picture taken in 1981

Another view of the Civic Centre in 1981 showing in more detail Clytha, Fields Road and Bridge Street in the distance

A view of Lliswerry and Somerton in 1982. Beyond the houses Llanwern Steelworks can be seen in the background.