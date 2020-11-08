FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford has said that another national lockdown of Wales would not be necessary following the fire-break if people behaved appropriately in the next few weeks

Wales will emerge from the 17-day fire-break period on Monday.

England, however, will remain in lockdown until December 2.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mark Drakeford said any progress made from the fire-break "will give us a path through to Christmas without needing to go back into this extraordinary period of restriction".

"It depends though, crucially, not simply on how people behaved during the fire-break period but on how we all behave in the weeks that follow it," he said.

Mr Drakeford also said that a meeting between the four nationals of the UK had been promised by Michael Gove in order to discuss the run-up to the Christmas period and any potential coronavirus restrictions.

During the interview, Mr Drakeford said: "Christmas is a very special time for all of us, the restrictions people have had to live with are incredibly difficult and demanding. Everybody is tired and fatigued of coronavirus.

"If we could offer some respite over the Christmas period that is what we would want to do but it needs to be a common plan and a common approach where the rules are the same as much as we can make them.

"I really hope that the UK government is serious about this and makes certain that those opportunities exist for us all."