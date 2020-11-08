DO YOU have what it takes to be the next star baker?

With The Great British Bake Off fully in the swing of things, applications have opened to take part in the next series of the show.

Millions of viewers tune in to Channel 4 each week to see what will go down in the famous GBBO tent, and it could be the perfect place for you to showcase your baking talents.

Producers of the popular show are now looking for more amateur bakers to follow in their footsteps as they prepare for the filming of its next series.

Those capable of crafting creative cakes, fabulous flans and other tasty treats under high pressure can now apply to be part of the 12th series.

Applicants must be over 16 on January 1, 2021 and have to be residents of the UK who do not hold any qualifications in catering, baking, cooking, food production or food preparation unless they were acquired more than a decade ago.

They must not ever have worked full-time as a baker, cook or chef and their main source of income must not come from commercial baking or cooking in a professional environment such as a hotel, bakery, restaurant or shop.

The wannabe star bakers have to commit to all required filming days between April and July next year for GBBO and companions show GBBO: An Extra Slice.

To apply, visit applyforbakeoff.co.uk. Applications must be made by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 6.

The team are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and are following the advice of Public Health England.

As a result, they may adjust how or when they carry out auditions.