A NEW gift shop is opening in Newport this Monday.

Tina's Gift Shop officially launches in Kingsway Shopping centre, opposite B&M Bargains, on Monday, November 9.

Owner Tina Louise, who is also involved in event planning, is a well-known face in Newport - for the past 16 years she’s had a temporary Christmas stall in the centre selling a variety of personalised gifts.

Businesswoman Tina Louise

This year she will have her very own unit, up until December 24, which will also serve as a showroom and office.

Louise’s Gift Shop will have a huge range of personalised gifts on offer, including Christmas personalised letters and gifts, photo gifts, framing, balloons, t-shirts and more.

Some of the Christmas gifts on offer

Ms Louise said: “You can have items personalised for free and it’s all made while you wait in store.

“Kids really love to see their name on things and we can print whatever names people want on the items - so people with less common names don't miss out."

The opening of Tina's Gift Shop follows on from the success of her award-winning wedding business, Wedding’s by Tina Louise, which has been nominated for Best Venue Dresser 2020 and Best New Business 2020 in the Best of Welsh Wedding Awards, but - like many wedding businesses - has felt the pinch of coronavirus.

Weddings by Tina Louise

Along with offering a range of personalised gifts Tina's Gift Shop will have a wedding display set-up for those planning their big day.

Although Ms Louise would love a 'grand opening' this has been made impossible by coronavirus restrictions, but the shop will open its doors at 9am on Monday, November 9.

Balloons from Tina's Gift Shop

She added that the potential of coronavirus reducing footfall is ‘not a big concern’ for her as she is also based online, but she looks forward to seeing some familiar – and new – faces in store.

“Newport people have been really loyal to me over these 16 years of being set-up during the festive period,” added Ms Louise.

“I have lots of loyal customers and I really appreciate it.”