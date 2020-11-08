EIGHTY coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent in the last month - out of 389 across Wales - through the daily updates provided by Public Health Wales.

A further seven deaths due to the virus were confirmed yesterday, out of 19 across Wales, which brought the total according to the measure used by Public Health Wales to 364 in Gwent, and 2,033 in Wales.

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of Covid-19 and related deaths in Wales and in Gwent much higher.

Seven more coronavirus deaths were also confirmed today in the Swansea Bay University Health Board area, along with three in the Cwm Taf Morganwg UHB area, and one each in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) and Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB areas.

A further 744 cases have been confirmed today across Wales, including 140 in Gwent.

The total number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began is now almost 60,000, again according to Public Health Wales, while the total in Gwent is set to pass 10,000 in the next couple of days.

Case numbers have been lower in the past two days, but this is due in part to this being a weekend, and though case rates have been falling, it remains too early to say if the firebreak lockdown - which ends tomorrow - is beginning to effect the situation.

The new Gwent cases today are as follows: Caerphilly, 55; Newport, 34; Blaenau Gwent, 19; Torfaen, 17; Monmouthshire, 15.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 5 - across Wales is now 219.1 per 100,000 population, with that rate and rates in many parts of Wales having fallen in recent days.

Blaenau Gwent, with a rolling weekly case rate of 409.4 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest in Wales, after Merthyr Tydfil (523.8) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (466.7).

The case rate in Caerphilly has fallen below 300 per 100,000 for the first time in more than a week, and currently stands at 285. In Newport the rate is now 172, in Torfaen 150.1, and in Monmouthshire 130.

Caerphilly currently has the highest proportion of positive results in Gwent for tests taken (21.5 per cent).

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 102

Cardiff - 57

Caerphilly - 55

Swansea - 55

Bridgend - 54

Flintshire - 46

Wrexham - 43

Newport - 34

Merthyr Tydfil - 30

Carmarthenshire - 29

Neath Port Talbot - 25

Powys - 22

Conwy - 21

Blaenau Gwent - 19

Torfaen - 17

Monmouthshire - 15

Vale of Glamorgan - 15

Ceredigion - 14

Denbighshire - nine

Anglesey - six

Gwynedd - six

Pembrokeshire - four

Unknown location - 11

Resident outside Wales - 55