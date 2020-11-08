WITH the fire-break lockdown in Wales coming to an end tomorrow, many of us will be out on the roads more than we have been for the past 17 days.

With that in mind, we've collated a list of the worst offending roads in Newport and the surrounding area for potholes - as listed on fixmystreet.com

Cardiff Road – near the old Argus offices

This reporter can, from experience, vouch for the changeable conditions of this stretch of road.

A commenters on fixmystreet said: "There is a stretch of tarmac across this road just the other side of bridge that has arisen and made a bump when driving, looks like either the road is coming up or they have failed to level the road after digging it up. "Will need levelling with the rest of the road, otherwise will be dangerous.

"Looks like a pipe work repair across this road."

Queen’s Hill – heading from Gold Tops towards Harlequin Roundabout

"Extremely poor road conditions, potholes, missing tarmac, gapped manholes," said the commenter.

Shops off Hendre Farm Drive in Ringland

"Pot holes in car park behind shops. Biggest one is by where the big bin is behind NCH."

Cwm Cwddy Drive – Rhiwderin

"Pothole been here for six months and is right in the wheel track".

Mescoed Road near Rogerstone

"eight to 10 potholes covering a stretch of road often resulting in the driver using opposite carriageway," said a commenter.

"It has been like this for few months. Each one is at least two inches deep"

A449 as it joins Coldra Roundabout

"Deep trench excavation across at least lane two.

"My normal Seat hatchback car hit it at low speeds.

"Sat nav fell of screen. Hands came off steering wheel and both I and passenger were shot up out of our seats."

