CARDIFF'S annual Winter Wonderland is one of the most popular festive attractions in South Wales - but this year things will be very different due to the coronavirus restrictions.

This year, the capital's festive celebrations will centre around Cardiff Castle, in what is appropriately being branded Christmas at the Castle.

Running from Thursday, November 12, to Sunday, January 3, Christmas at the Castle is being managed according to rigorous safety standards designed to allow visitors to enjoy themselves in a Covid-safe, socially-distanced environment.

Sayers Events, the operator of Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland, are once again involved in adding sparkle to the city with a variety of outdoor festive features in and around Cardiff Castle, such as the Victorian Santa Tours, the Keep Dining Experience and the Lone Stag Bar.

Inside Christmas at the Castle will be an open-air Ice Walk, along the lines of the one introduced at Winter Wonderland last year, but with a wider pathway, to allow greater social distancing and with limited capacity, giving all ages the chance to get their skates on (sessions must be pre-booked on https://cardiffcastle.ticketsrv.co.uk).

There will also be outdoor seating for visitors to enjoy the food and drink on offer around the ice, such as sweet treats and a marshmallow firepit.

Social distancing will be observed throughout, and the operator will run strict cleaning and hygiene regimes at all times.

In the Castle moat just outside the entrance, a 33m high Big Wheel will give riders breathtaking views across the city, and there will also be a small selection of festive family rides and games in that area.

In the moat on the other side of the entrance there will be a Ski Hut style food and drink seating area with an Alpine resort theme, which will be lit and heated.

A Yoello app-based ordering system will operate for table service in this area.

Norman George Sayers, of Sayers Events, said: “Obviously we’re not able to bring the usual scale of Winter Wonderland to Cardiff this year, but we were determined to give the city a smile at Christmas, so we’ve worked closely with Cardiff Council and Environmental Health to gather a collection of outdoor attractions in and around the Castle.

"Families have had a lot to bear in 2020, so they can be reassured that we are working tirelessly to make Christmas at the Castle as safe and enjoyable as possible.

"We hope this will also encourage people back into the city centre where they can get all their Christmas shopping and enjoy the traditional Christmas Market.”

Visitors will pay for each attraction individually, with pre-booking required for the Ice Walk only.

Operated by A2H Ice, Ice Walk bookings will be available on https://cardiffcastle.ticketsrv.co.uk so visitors can be track and traced.

Face masks are compulsory only in the Skate Hire marquee, as all other facilities are outdoor.

The attractions will be open from noon each day, with the Ice Walk closing at 9pm on weekdays, and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The moat attractions are open until 10pm every night.

Visitors are advised to avoid the likely busy periods, such as weekend evenings, so that social distancing can be maintained.

There is also plenty to enjoy in Christmas at the Castle - with the festive Christmas decorations, it’s one of the best times of the year to buy a ticket and explore the Castle rooms.

Visitors can book onto the new private Santa tours with people from their own household, they can grab a drink and a bite to eat in the Keep Dining Experience.

Cardiff Castle at Christmas will comply fully with all Welsh Government restrictions.