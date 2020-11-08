A DRUNKEN woman who armed herself with a knife to confront a friend about an alleged drug debt was beaten off with a recycling bin.

Ceri-Anne Prosser brandished a 5-inch blade after she went to collect a cannabis bill she felt she was owed by Matthew Neale, prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins said.

Armed police were called to the scene as the violence flared on Tredegar’s Attlee Way.

CCTV captured Mr Neale fighting back with a large plastic recycling box after Prosser, 40, threatened him: “I’ll have you!”

The defendant fled from the scene with her tail between her legs and was arrested shortly after and the kitchen knife recovered.

Prosser, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article in public.

The offences were committed on May 30.

Emma Harris, mitigating, said her client had suffered problems with alcohol.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “She knows it’s a trigger for her and she knows it’s not good for her.”

Prosser has been assessed as being at a low risk of reoffending and had not been in trouble with the law since 2007.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, said: “The defendant was very drunk.”

He told Prosser: “You armed yourself with a 5-inch blade, it is a frightening looking object.

“You travelled the short distance from the home you were sharing with your then partner to confront Mr Neale.

“You demanded that he repay a claimed debt. He had to defend himself and fought you off with a bin.

“You realised the wickedness of your actions and he was getting the better of you. You describe your actions as disgusting.

“It wasn’t only that. It was dangerous. If a knife like that were to penetrate a vital organ, a person would have no chance of survival.”

Recorder Mills jailed Prosser for four months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered that she complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £400 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The judge added: “This is your last chance. Further offending by you will not be tolerated.”