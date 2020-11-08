BLAENAVON'S Heritage Railway is a chance to enjoy the delights of travelling by steam train along 3.5 miles through the World Heritage Site
As well as being able to enjoy stunning scenery the heritage railway offers a number of brilliant experiences including a Hallowe'en ghost train and Santa train.
Here are some pictures of the railway attraction over the years.
A train at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Alex Hinshelwood
A corridor carriage being sent for refurbishing works from Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Alex Hinshelwood
Iconic train in Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club/David James
Production shots from the Railway Children theatre production. Picture: Tom West Beehive Photography Studio
The Pontypool and Blaenavon railway Santa Special arrives at the Blaenavon High Level railway station to meet Father Christmas. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
A very special visitor (and friend) at the heritage railway
Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway Santa Special
There were spooky goings on at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in October 2016 as a ghost train was filled with ghouls and spooky monsters
