BLAENAVON'S Heritage Railway is a chance to enjoy the delights of travelling by steam train along 3.5 miles through the World Heritage Site

As well as being able to enjoy stunning scenery the heritage railway offers a number of brilliant experiences including a Hallowe'en ghost train and Santa train.

Here are some pictures of the railway attraction over the years.

South Wales Argus:

A train at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Alex Hinshelwood

South Wales Argus:

A corridor carriage being sent for refurbishing works from Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Alex Hinshelwood

South Wales Argus:

Iconic train in Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club/David James

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Production shots from the Railway Children theatre production. Picture: Tom West Beehive Photography Studio

South Wales Argus:

The Pontypool and Blaenavon railway Santa Special arrives at the Blaenavon High Level railway station to meet Father Christmas. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus:

A very special visitor (and friend) at the heritage railway

South Wales Argus:

Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway Santa Special

South Wales Argus:

There were spooky goings on at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in October 2016 as a ghost train was filled with ghouls and spooky monsters

South Wales Argus:

There were spooky goings on at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in October 2016 as a ghost train was filled with ghouls and spooky monsters

South Wales Argus:

There were spooky goings on at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in October 2016 as a ghost train was filled with ghouls and spooky monsters

South Wales Argus:

There were spooky goings on at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in October 2016 as a ghost train was filled with ghouls and spooky monsters

South Wales Argus:

There were spooky goings on at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in October 2016 as a ghost train was filled with ghouls and spooky monsters