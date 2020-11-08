THE Gwent branch of a national armed forces charity has named an Abergavenny resident as its new chairman.

Trevor Scott has been appointed as chairman of the region's branch of SSAFA, and will take up his role on January 1, 2021.

Mr Scott has been a member of the charity since 2008 after retiring from a career in education. His daughter and son-in-law introduced him to the charity as his daughter volunteered as a caseworker for SSAFA and his son-in-law was in the Army for several years.

Mr Scott said: “My son-in-law was in the Army for a long time and he was posted to various bases in the UK. My daughter became a SSAFA caseworker and supported serving personnel and their families on base. She suggested that I volunteer for SSAFA after I retired, she thought I would really enjoy it.

“And she wasn’t wrong. Twelve years later and I am still volunteering for SSAFA Gwent and have now been appointed the branch chairman. I am delighted."

The charity provides physical, emotional and financial support to members, including veterans, serving personnel and their families.

Mr Scott will be responsible for ensuring the Gwent military community are supported by their network of volunteers.

He will be picking up following a tough year as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of many vital fundraising events.

Mr Scott said: “We have had a very difficult year here at SSAFA Gwent, but the local Armed Forces community need us now more than ever before. If you can, please do support us in whatever way you can to help us continue our work. Thank you.”

If you would like to find out more or receive support, please visit www.ssafa.org.uk/Gwent or call 01633 246 269.