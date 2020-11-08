USERS of the pedestrian subway linking Devon Place to Queensway in Newport - under the railway - will have to find an alternative route into the city centre this week.

The subway, which is set to be replaced in the near future by a footbridge, is closed from tomorrow until next Friday, November 13, inclusive, marking the beginning of a series of what Newport City Council calls "structural surveys and ground investigation works".

These will be taking place over a six-month period, during which the subway will have to be closed from time to time so the work can be carried out safely.

"It is anticipated that the subway will only be shut for short times during this period, with closures at any one time expected to last a few days," reads a city council statement.

Closure dates will be advertised in advance.

Notices at each entrance to the subway state that the closure order began on November 2 - though this week's closure will be the first - and will run for no more than six months.

A diversion route for pedestrians will operate during closure periods, along Devon Place, Godfrey Road, Clytha Park Road and Queensway.

The subway has long been the subject of criticism by users, who have to brave pooled water during bad weather, and graffiti has been a demeaning feature for decades.

The proposed new footbridge, approved by Newport City Council last March, has been designed as "a convenient, safe and attractive" replacement for the subway.

The footbridge will also be fully wheelchair accessible and is designed to be used as a crossing point by pedestrians and cyclists.

Its ramps, steps and bridge deck are planned to have an orange, non-slip surface.

It will span all four station platforms, with the ramp and steps involving new access points and demolition of the existing wall in Devon Place.