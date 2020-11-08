REMEMBRANCE Sunday during the coronavirus lockdown has been a different experience for the people of Gwent.
However, despite not being able to attend formal commemorations in large numbers, people have marked the occasion in their own way.
Here are some pictures you've sent in of how you have taken the time to remember all those lost in service of their country.
Charlotte Hill’s eight-year-old son Theo-James payed tribute to all the fallen soldiers and animals at the Blaenavon cenotaph this morning.
Able Cadet Alex Husselbee from T.S. Kittiwake - Torfaen Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets showing his respect this morning with the two-minute doorstep salute
Window display of a small independent balloon company, Newport Balloons, on Corporation Road in the city
Dawn Jones said: "We deliberately left the grass long to resemble a field not a lawn."
Sheila-Ann English posted this photo of her daughter Ffion with “her wreath for daddy”, which she placed at the cenotaph today.
The wreath reads “My dad, my hero. I miss you”.
Frances Taylor Tweeted from the Magor remembrance service: "A different service this year. Always a great privilege to lay a wreath & remember the service & bravery of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them."
Pam Carver sent in this picture of her display to the South Wales Argus Camera Club
Here is a picture from the remembrance service at Newport cenotaph