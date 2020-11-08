POLICE are appealing for information about this man after a shoplifting incident at a supermarket.
Officers are investigating a theft at Waitrose in Abergavenny on Wednesday, September 16.
On Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “We would like to speak to this male in relation to a theft that occurred at 16:40 on 16/09/2020 at Waitrose #Abergavenny.
MORE NEWS
- Drunken woman armed with large kitchen knife beaten off with recycling bin
- ‘Family men’ drug dealers made £80,000 trafficking cocaine in Gwent Valleys
- Dozy dealer took cocaine and incriminating iPhone evidence to police interview
“If you have any information that may assist with our enquiry, please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000339584.”
Comments are closed on this article.