POLICE are appealing for information about this man after a shoplifting incident at a supermarket.

Officers are investigating a theft at Waitrose in Abergavenny on Wednesday, September 16.

On Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “We would like to speak to this male in relation to a theft that occurred at 16:40 on 16/09/2020 at Waitrose #Abergavenny.

“If you have any information that may assist with our enquiry, please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000339584.”