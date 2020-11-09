THE OWNER of a Monmouth restaurant has spoken of the "eye-opening" experience of organising the Indian restaurants across Monmouthshire to help feed vulnerable people during Wales' circuit-breaker lockdown.

Shaz Miah, owner of Indian Summer in the town, said he joined with other restaurant owners to "bring some positivity to the people".

Restaurants in Monmouth, Chepstow, Caldicot and Abergavenny all got on board, and Blestium Financial Services in Monmouth also contributed towards the effort.

As well as Monmouth's Indian Summer the restaurants involved were:

Blue Cumin - Magor

Curry Mahal - Caldicot

Eastern Flavas - Chepstow

Balti Delight - Abergavenny

Mr Miah said: "We reached out to organisations on the ground working with vulnerable people.

"There were more people than expected.

"It was an eye-opener.

"It is to be expected after the pinch of lockdown and the second lockdown in Wales.

"Lots of people have lost their jobs. They were once flourishing and now are using foodbanks.

"We wanted to put a smile on their face. That’s why we do it.

"There are people out there who needed us, even in the affluent area of Monmouthshire there are deprived pockets."

Among the organisations who got on board with Mr Miah's campaign were Cwtch Angels in Abergavenny, Magor, Undy and Rogiet coronavirus support groups and Monmouth foodbank.

Cwtch Angels paid tribute to the selflessness of the various restaurant owners, saying: "It is wonderful to see local businesses, such as Heiron Khan at Balti Delight helping out those who are really struggling with such a lovely hot meal. "I know everybody receiving a meal would also like to thank him for his generosity."

Magor and Undy Covid Support said: "The past six months have been challenging for every member of our communities in many different ways.

"It makes such a difference to everyone to know that someone is thinking of them.

"Residents have also been touched by the kind offer made by the Blue Cumin and for the volunteers who will be delivering these meals across the three villages of Magor, Undy, and Rogiet."

Monmouth Foodbank said: "Our volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year helping others less fortunate than themselves and when someone acknowledges their hard work it really is appreciated."