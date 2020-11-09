Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Romney Marilyn Dianne Church arrived weighing a whopping 11lb 7oz at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport on October 27. Mum and dad are Kelly and Nicholas Church, of Newport. Kelly said: "Romney was born via an emergency Caesarean section. A big baby wasn't expected and it was as much of a shock to the surgeon and midwife as it was to us! All the staff were amazing though and she became a little famous is in hospital, everyone wanted to see the 'big baby'!"

Martha Stevie Vann was born on October 6 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 9oz. Her parents are Alexandra and Michael Vann, of Croesyceiliog, and her big sister is Edie, aged two.

Here is Darcey Louise Parsons-Bates who arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on October 17 weighing 8lbs 12oz. Her parents are Jessica Bates and Adam Parsons, of Newport, and her sibling is Peyton May, aged 16 months.

Arabella-Grace Dorothy Marie Masters was born on October 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 7.5oz. Her parents are Natalie Bubb and Jack Masters, of Newport, and her siblings are Corie (four), Alara (three), and Codi (one).

Welcome to Peighton-Isabella Marie Sale who arrived at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on September 22 weighing 6lb 15oz. Her parents are Jasmine Jane White and Daniel Sale, of Caerphilly, and her big sisters is Lauren Bradshaw (19).

Jaxon Charlie Collins was born three weeks early on September 24 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 5lbs 6oz. He is the first child of Lauren Dudley and Bradley Collins, of Newport.

This is Arwyn James Edwards who was born on October 6 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb. Arwyn is the first child of Paige Bateman and Rhys Edwards, of Pontywaun.

Archie Llewellyn Edwards arrived on October 2 at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 5lbs 14oz. He is the first child of Adam Edwards and Gemma Bennett, of Bargoed.

Jett O’Shea was born on October 17 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb. His parents are Maria Stewart and Timmi O’Shea, of Newport, and his siblings are Mia, Sydnie, Oscar, Esmee and Alyza.