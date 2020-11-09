A DEALER selling high purity cocaine was mixing it with a drug used to treat parasitic worm infections.

Curtis Dower was caught after police searched his Mercedes CLA car outside his mother’s home last Christmas, prosecutor Harry Baker said.

The 25-year-old had adulterated the 70 per cent purity class A drugs with levamisole, medication which is taken to treat hookworm infections.

Officers later found 75 per cent purity cocaine at Dower’s then partner’s home, which had a potential street value of £600, and more than £1,000 in cash.

They also came across weighing scales, snap bags and a bowl and spoon with traces of white powder.

Dower, of Richmond Close, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply on December 22, 2019.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he had no convictions recorded against him.

Christopher Rees, representing Dower, said his client had “turned his life around” since the offence and pointed out it had been committed nearly a year ago.

His barrister added: “The defendant had developed a debt and has now entered into an IVA (individual voluntary arrangement).

“He is a man of previous good character. He has learnt his lesson and is very remorseful.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Dower: “To say you acted foolishly would be putting it politely.”

She said she was prepared to suspend his sentence because of the attempts he had made to turn his life around during the delay in the case coming to court.

The court heard the defendant had worked with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service and had been assessed as presenting a low risk of reoffending.

Dower was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am for six months.

Dower is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on February 11.